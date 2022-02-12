 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smooth sailing ahead
Smooth sailing ahead

Consultants with access to President Joe Biden are bombarding him with the name of a woman they would like to see on the U.S. Supreme Court. Among those trying to sway him is South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who early on literally provided the springboard for Biden’s ascendency to the Oval Office by convincing him to publicly promise to nominate a woman of color for a seat on the court.

The imminent retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer opens the door for Biden to keep his word. Consequently, the Associated Press reports that Clyburn is “pushing” him to select U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs as the replacement. A push shouldn’t be necessary. A gentle nudge should do the trick, as Biden is beholden to Clyburn big-time.

Childs’ staff says her hearing before the Senate to fill a vacancy on the circuit court has been “delayed.” Presumably this is in anticipation of an opportunity for her to appear before the Senate in a far more important setting – one that could land her a job for life.

The foregoing information might be a clue that Michelle Childs is the front-runner to succeed Breyer. In addition to influential Clyburn, both South Carolina senators, Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott, agree that she is “a highly gifted jurist.”

If Childs becomes the nominee, other Republicans will also be inclined to support her, thus her hearing should be smooth sailing, and her confirmation will be a cinch.

William H. Bell

Dothan

