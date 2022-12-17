Last Saturday, we learned one-third of United Methodist Churches in North Alabama have voted to leave the United Methodists organization because it isn't "conservative" (bigoted) enough. I am reminded of the "conservative resurgence" in the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) in 1979 that caused hundreds of Christian pastors and missionaries to leave the SBC rather than bow down to the religious right. The resurgence also was instrumental in the formation of the "Moral Majority" (which was neither moral nor a majority) and helped propel a GOP traitor (Reagan) to the White House. (In 2016, 81% of "evangelicals" voted for Trump, who is also a traitor).Read last week's (Texas) Baptist Standard to see how the SBC is still torn apart by scandals.

What will this week bring as the religious right partners with the GOP to bring death and destruction to America? Kevin McCarthy has vowed to read the entire Constitution the first day of the new congress. Meanwhile, Trump wants to suspend/eliminate the Constitution. When McCarthy reads the Constitution, will he leave out those troublesome parts, such as the phrase in the First Amendment that provides for separation of church and state as well as the phrase in the Second Amendment ("well regulated militia")?

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore tells us he supports the police but voted against gold medals for the Capitol police officers who were heroes on Jan. 6. He claims to support the military but, along with religious right organizations (such as Liberty Counsel) has agitated against measures to protect from COVID-19 which has resulted in thousands leaving the military. Now, Sen Tuberville has vowed to expand the GOP's war on women to include women in the military.

What is Jesus’ opinion of the religious right? Read Matthew Chapter 23. Pay attention to His use of the term "hypocrite" as well as other terms, such as snakes, vipers, fools, and more.

Carl Hess

Ozark