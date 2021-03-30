On your editorial page March 28, you must have had to fill blank space to print an article from a New York newspaper entitled "More Votes Are Always Better." Anyone with common sense knows that more of anything is not always better, especially mass mail out paper ballots that are not identified and harvested by the thousands, you don't know who voted.

This was a very slanted and unproven piece of so-called enlightenment of the 2020 election. The Democrats used the virus to their advantage. Trump would have won without a campaign due to jobs and economy being the best in years. Why would anyone vote for change without expecting free handouts from the Democrats who are known for buying votes?

Honestly do you need all that free money being sent from Washington? Wait for the rest of the story!

Robert Bowers

Dothan