In response to Theresa Todd's Jan. 29 letter to the editor, I believe she is the one who has missed critical thinking.

She has taken a very small sample of mistakes made by the media to discount everything in the media.

Let's be clear. Social media is NOT news media. Those who get their news off social media are people who do not care about the truth but only seek news that fits their own limited views. In other words, they don't want to hear any news that goes against their beliefs, whether their beliefs are accurate or not. In a recent survey, 48% of Americans stated they get all or some of their news off social media but fact-checking studies have found that 71% of news on social media is false or misleading.

If you are reading this letter, you are reading from a professional news media organization with editorial oversight to ensure accuracy. The same is true of every major news publication in the country. As far as network news, each show has an editor who oversees content. With regard to cable news, on the major news channels, the actual news shows have editors. I have watched all three major news channels since each one started but I only watch the news programs. I can attest that the overwhelming majority of the news they report is accurate. Why? Because if I have doubts, I fact-check what they report. However, I do not watch opinion shows as they do not have editors or oversight. The hosts decide what they are going to discuss and say, whether it's true, misleading or false, mostly to attract a particular set of viewers, whether far-left, far-right, or moderates.

Ms. Todd quoted Benjamin Franklin and I would recommend that everyone read that quote. The most dangerous thing in a democratic-republic is an uninformed electorate.

Luke Douglas

Smithfield, Kentucky