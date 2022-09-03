Some quick thoughts on recent news

A Dothan woman drove teens to a shooting – this is a people problem, not a gun problem.

I suggest Forts Obamagrad and Clintongrad for base-renaming – history revision delights woke commies.

Government policies destroy climate. I ranted about how many trees were dozed on Fort Rucker to install solar panels. Based on the decay of panels and manufacturing burden, I’m curious what century we show a value over the lost trees.

High food, gas prices, and dead manatees from agricultural runoff. The solution? Government forces oil refiners to divert corn production into ethanol. In case you weren’t following this, corn feeds people and animals, but farmers have to slash more forests and add more fertilizer to make up for food diverted to gasoline. The new “inflation bill” with global warming protection diverts vegetable oil to jet fuel – more dead manatees.

This August marked a 25-year record for least tropical storms – another blown predication of above average hurricanes. I had some bats in a vent the other day, I sprinkled cayenne pepper after they left and they stayed away. I could have slashed them with a windmill, but it’s too 007. If the government just stayed out of it…

The government’s poor monetary policy and swelling debt causes inflation. The solution? More spending and more taxes to destroy those who actually earn. Our government needs 87,000 new IRS agents because tax policy is terrible. Recall our Declaration of Independence “…sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” This sounds like our IRS, Department of Energy, and the Environmental Protection Agency. No one likes inflation – the government just increased the cost of doing business. The last two years prove businesses pass costs right to us at the store.

Biden just signed more inflation – three cheers!

Glen Woodard

Enterprise