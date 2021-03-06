Southeast Health’s well-organized vaccine clinics

We are writing to commend Southeast Health for its very well organized mass vaccine clinics. We received our second vaccine Monday and were again very impressed with the efficiency and organization of the entire process.

We were in and out of the parking garage in just a short time and never had to get out of the car. How great is that?

We know that a huge amount of coordination and planning went into the entire process to produce these impressive results, and we want to thank everyone involved in this massive task of getting people vaccinated as soon as possible.

Many congratulations are due to many people. Thank you!

Vern and Jennifer Leopold

Dothan