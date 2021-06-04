Speaking one's opinion without retribution

Living in the Wiregrass among an overwhelming majority of people who have values identical to those instilled in me is a great source of satisfaction. People who disagree with us do so in a civilized manner, unlike what happens in other parts of the country. Likewise, they can express themselves openly without fear of retribution.

The Dothan Eagle published two equally absurd letters Sunday, May 30. One of them says the belief that all lives matter is a fallacy (conditionally). This letter also contains the false charge that our voting statutes are suppressive to certain people.

In the other letter, the author refers to the location of his birth as a “drab” place. This brings to mind the old cliché that apples don’t fall far from the tree. His extensive writings rarely contain anything of substance. True to form, this one is filled with the usual dismal and gloomy Trump-hating gibberish.

William H. Bell

Dothan