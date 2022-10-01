Speaking without reverence

The phrase “Oh my G**” is often heard by many watching television shows and in casual and other types of conversation on a daily basis. I am hopeful that most using the term do not realize they are taking the Lord’s name in vain. Most of us who hear them do realize.

I have not discussed this with any group of people, so far, that don’t agree that it bothers them as well. If you believe the Ten Commandments you know this bothers GOD. He has instructed us not to take his name in vain. More precisely the third commandment states, “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.”

For the sake of brevity, let’s say that “in vain” means “without reverence.” There are several words describing vain, but I like to think of them as “without reverence.” I would like to make as many people as possible aware of this so they will hopefully correct themselves and stop using a term I believe is very offensive to God.

If there were ever a time that we needed God’s love and mercy, it is now. I am pleading for your help to make people aware of what they are doing, and hope they will correct themselves, as God made us aware.

Please do not confront anyone or press the point. I am asking pastors who agree to raise this issue with their congregations, Sunday school teachers to provide instruction and teaching to their classes, and others who may be leaders in their communities, clubs, and businesses to raise the issue.

Thank you for your consideration and assistance.

R. E. Pate Jr. Dothan