Speeding kills
Speeding kills

My neighborhood, Gateway Estates, has a 25 mph maximum speed limit, yet I have tracked people driving over 59 mph on my street. Over 50% of traffic does not heed the 25 mph maximum limit; most speeders are traveling at 45 mph.

I have spoken to Enterprise Police Cap. Griswold, the Enterprise mayor, and have called numerous times to the city police to announce this unsafe behavior. I have seen the police in the neighborhood on occasions. I believe with the small manpower, our police department is limited to respond to this crisis. Speeding still occurs In Gateway Estates.

I am unsure what to do now, and I ask for your suggestions.

Montgomery uses radar cameras, and I think my city and other local communities begin using this technology in neighborhoods until we are safe again.

Children are at risk, residents are at risk. This dangerous selfishness must stop.

Johnny Bower

Enterprise

