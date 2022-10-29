SPP resuscitated

After reading an article titled “Biden Administration Proposes MERGING U.S. with Mexico and Canada” alarm bells went off.

The article starts off with the statement “The administration’s hand was tipped by Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (aka AMLO) when he announced recently that Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed opening all borders among the United States, Mexico, and Canada.”

On March 23, 2005, President Bush met at his ranch in Crawford, Texas, with Vicente Fox and Paul Martin (then PM of Canada) in what they called a Summit. The three heads of state then drove to Baylor University in Waco, where they issued a press release announcing their signing of an agreement to form the Security and Prosperity Partnership of North America (SPP).

Condoleezza Rice, as Secretary of State and Michael Chertoff, Secretary of Homeland Security, signed off on the Security and Prosperity Partnership of North America Report to Leaders in August 2006.

Just a little research would show you that the SPP has nothing to do with security or prosperity. This little ploy would eradicate the borders of Mexico, the United States, and Canada. It would create completely open borders and completely dissolve our sovereignty. This sleight of hand would create a North American Union which would imitate the much failed European Union.

Why hasn’t there been an outcry by the media or by our representatives in Congress and in the Senate. I know that y’all know about it. Are you complicit with dissolving our country’s borders? Shame on ALL of you for being a party to this traitorous plan.

Judi Jay

Slocomb