Stability of the world is at stake

The climate is pressuring us to get off fossil fuels. Our economic and geopolitical realities are now demanding the same thing.

Biden stopped short of direct sanctions on energy, because limiting oil and gas supply would ultimately drive prices up, to Putin’s benefit. Fossil fuel dependence is hampering our ability to respond to Russia’s attack. Imagine an America powered by abundant clean energy. A well-designed price on carbon — which the U.S. Senate is already seriously discussing — would meet all the needs.

First, imposing a steadily increasing carbon price would speed the transition to cleaner energy options throughout the entire economy, from the biggest industries down to individual consumer choices.

Second, the revenue from the carbon price can be given to Americans as a regular dividend or “carbon cashback,” protecting Americans from higher costs and fighting against inflation.

Third, a border carbon adjustment can be used to impose international pressure, which would break the grip of oil states like Russia.

The E.U. is already planning to implement a tariff like this, and Republicans in Congress are expressing support for a similar idea. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney — who, it’s worth noting, identified Russia as a threat in 2012 — said in January, “If you’re serious about climate, put a price on carbon.”

We can’t wait any longer for the transition to clean energy, and we have broad agreement on the policy that can get us there. Our climate, our energy prices, and the stability of our world are at stake.

Craig McManus

Dothan