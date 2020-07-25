Stop protest when violence begins
Stop protest when violence begins

Peaceful protests going around the country to protest police brutality are turning to vandalism, violence, and invasion of federal forces into our own cities.

Mahatma Gandhi is well-known for organizing non-violent protests throughout India that ended the British Empire. One incident that happened very early in his campaign set the tone for the rest of the campaign. In 1925 in a town called Chori Chowra, protests turned to violence and several civilians and police died.

Gandhi responded by immediately, suspending protests throughout the country, although every other place remained peaceful. As the leader of the protests, he took responsibility by fasting for several days as atonement.

I am not suggesting leaders of these protests fast, but am recommending stopping protests whenever violence starts.

Guru Prakash

Dothan

