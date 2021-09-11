 Skip to main content
Stop the 'panic porn'
Stop the 'panic porn'

Despite having a vaccination rate over 80 percent, Israel is the world’s leading hot spot for new COVID-19 cases.

We are told this is due to the early uptake of the vaccine by the population, meaning that the immune response created by the jab has already worn off to the degree people are getting COVID-19 again in record numbers. This alarming development has resulted in booster shots being rolled out and mandated.

Israel is also significant because a recent study in that country shows that the chances of a breakthrough infection among the vaccinated was 13 times higher than those who have already recovered from COVID-19. This should be no surprise. Many nations already give only one does of the mRNA vaccine to recovered patients because their risk of hospitalization and death is already incredibly low. But is this ever reported? Nope. “Just shut up and roll up your sleeve!”

COVID-19 death rates are plummeting nearly everywhere (even in the lowest vaccine uptake states like Alabama). We’re getting much better at treating this disease, and more recovered people are a key component to “herd immunity” as we see in nations like Sweden. Does this mean we rush out and have “COVID-19 parties?” Of course not. But it also means we should stop the panic porn. COVID-19 maybe here to stay for a while, but the bullying, politicizing, and naked authoritarianism will end only when we say it ends.

Matt Chancey

Enterprise

