Strange letter

If there is anything that outrages me more than the anti-life, pro-abortion crowd preaching to me about morality or lectured by climate change freaks who zigzag the world in their private planes is being lectured about gun control by idiots who don’t know the difference between a hand gun and a hand fruit. At a time when the most prolific leftist writers on these pages remain understandably quiet while watching Democratic Party policies literally destroying this country, someone peeks from behind the bushes in Geneva and snipes at Republican Party policies.

In a letter entitled “Another Mass Shooting” on June 11, the author says that the GOP (and I quote) “subjugate[s] women into forced maternity.” How does that work exactly? I thought the liberals wanted the government out of the bedroom. Now he’s telling us that Republicans are in the bedroom forcing women to get pregnant! He continues to tell us that the GOP refuses to “improve the quality of life for children.” Exactly who is indoctrinating kindergarten children in sex and gender? Who is teaching children that they are victims or oppressors based solely on their skin color? Who refused to educate children for two years during the pandemic and required children to stay home suffering from mental issues that will plague them for the rest of their life? The letter talks about the threat of violence in communities and schools. The worst violence and “quality of life” in this country can be found in the bluest of the blue cities in blue states. It’s simply an idiotic assertion.

Even more strange is that he bragged about our Imbecile-in-Chief visiting Uvalde, Texas, after the shooting. I was surprised, too, that he would travel so close to the border. He thinks the border has something to do with a collie. I was also pleased that he didn’t continually look at his watch like he did when the coffins of the soldiers/Marines were unloaded at Dover Air Force Base. The puppet president alone got these people killed, the same fool told us last month that one 9mm round “blows the lung out of the body.”

And the writer ends his letter by writing that “good guy/bad guy with a gun” is a fallacy. In case you haven’t heard, Trump and many others say it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun. The writer calls this concept a “fallacy.” Very, very strange. Of course, he doesn’t offer a better solution.

Jim Faust

Dothan