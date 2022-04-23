Students should pay their debts

In response to your April 6, 2022, editorial "Debt Burden," I believe this is an issue that should give consideration to taxpayers as they shouldn't be burdened with this responsibility. Students should look to educational institutions for help. After all, they are primarily responsible for the explosive growth of higher education with an increase in the cost of four-year education of 2,511% from 1969-70 to 2020, which is 3.98 times the 631% national inflation increase during that time frame.