Students should pay their debts

In response to your April 6, 2022, editorial "Debt Burden," I believe this is an issue that should give consideration to taxpayers as they shouldn't be burdened with this responsibility. Students should look to educational institutions for help. After all, they are primarily responsible for the explosive growth of higher education with an increase in the cost of four-year education of 2,511% from 1969-70 to 2020, which is 3.98 times the 631% national inflation increase during that time frame.

The real question is responsibility for one's actions. No one forced the students to take on the debt so they could attend college. I was lucky as I received my college degree on the GI bill from serving in the Marines. But my oldest daughter has been paying her student debt for 13 years. Should she get a refund?

Luke Douglas

Headland

