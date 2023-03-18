I was reading the May 12 Dothan Eagle and was literally stunned to read the letter by Joe Fondren from Hartford.

Calling Zelensky a NeoNazi and the US government puppetmasters shows a complete lack of knowledge.

Zelensky won the presidency of Ukraine in 2019 with 73.22% of the vote. No U.S. president has come close, as Lyndon B. Johnson received 61.1% of the vote.

Stating that Ukraine has “murdered” 15,000 “innocent” Russians living in Eastern Ukraine is more disinformation propaganda. Separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions aided by Russia began a conflict to try and separate from Ukraine. These separatists represented only a small percentage of Ukrainians living in those regions.

“In the 1991 referendum on Ukrainian independence, 83.9% of voters in Donetsk Oblast and 83.6% in Luhansk Oblast supported independence from the Soviet Union. Turnout was 76.7% in Donetsk Oblast and 80.7% in Luhansk Oblast.”

In a January 2022 poll of people living in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a month before the invasion, almost 3 in 4 respondents (72 percent) wanted the breakaway territories back within Ukraine.

Finally, since the conflict between the Ukrainians and the separatists, more than 3 million of the 6.5 million people in those regions have migrated into Ukraine’s other regions.

That doesn't sound like people who want to be in a Russia-controlled region.

It is Putin who initiated this war just like he did previously when he annexed Crimea in 2014. The world made a huge mistake by not stopping Putin then which gave him the indication the West was weak. We're not.

I would recommend that Mr. Fondren do a bit of research and quit being a stooge for Putin.

Luke Douglas

Smithfield, Kentucky