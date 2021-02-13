'Stupidity' defense

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, has the moral understanding of a three-year-old, if even that. He knows nothing of the difference between right and wrong and does not have the intelligence and understanding to understand the meaning of the Ten Commandments, especially the Fifth Commandment, Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not murder.

The meaning of the Fifth is further muddled by the deliberate misreading of the Second Amendment and the self-righteous claims of gun worshipers to "Stand your ground" justification for murder. It might be noted that only white men are allowed to make this claim. Women and persons of color get shot down immediately if they try to "stand their ground."

Kyle Rittenhouse claims self-defense. If you have to leave the safety of your home, cross a state border and arm yourself with an assault weapon which Rittenhouse is too young to legally do, his obvious intent is cold-blooded murder in the first degree of anyone he meets who is not of his murderous ilk.

Rittenhouse has no legal defense other than his total stupidity and his pathetic parents who also have no understanding of right and wrong and law and order.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan