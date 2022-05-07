 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supports Mo Brooks

When Donald Trump pulled his endorsement from U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks, I had several people ask me if I would still support Brooks for U.S. Senate. My answer: YES! Although I am grateful for President Trump, I do not rely on him to tell me who to vote for.

The reason I still support Mo Brooks for Senate is his unchanging voting record. As a rule, once a candidate is elected to office they lose their moral footing. Not Mo Brooks! He still holds the same conservative values he held when I first met him over 20 years ago. And, he has a voting record to prove it, unlike his opponents. Because of his strong moral values and love for the U.S. Constitution, he has never sold his vote to the highest bidder or special interest groups. That is why Mitch McConnell and the RINOs in DC wring their hands at the very thought of him being elected to the U.S. Senate.

We need a strong voice in the Senate; one that will not compromise, one that will NOT be intimidated, one that upholds the Constitution. Join with me in voting for Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate, a tried and proven conservative!

Virginia Howard

Enterprise

