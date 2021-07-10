‘Surely you jest’

In reference to the July 7 editorial, "A refresher please,” surely your editorial board jests. "…man of integrity for whom truth and high character are closely held?” Little 5-foot, 7-inch Jeff Sessions eagerly endorsed the "(expletive) grabber" and had talks with Russian agents in 2016. It was Sessions who conceived the idea of separating children from parents to dissuade asylum seekers at our borders. Do you not know he was sanctioned by the United Methodist Church for this most unChristian act?