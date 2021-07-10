 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Surely you jest’
0 Comments

‘Surely you jest’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In reference to the July 7 editorial, "A refresher please,” surely your editorial board jests. "…man of integrity for whom truth and high character are closely held?” Little 5-foot, 7-inch Jeff Sessions eagerly endorsed the "(expletive) grabber" and had talks with Russian agents in 2016. It was Sessions who conceived the idea of separating children from parents to dissuade asylum seekers at our borders. Do you not know he was sanctioned by the United Methodist Church for this most unChristian act?

Jeff Sessions is a far cry from a man of integrity and character. To his credit he did confess to conferring with the Russians.

Linda Westphal

Newton

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Clean' energy? Not so much
Letters

'Clean' energy? Not so much

  • Updated

The Environmental Protection Agency reported last year, that, “Between 1970 and 2019, the combined emissions of criteria and precursor polluta…

One way
Letters

One way

  • Updated

I can see why people get confused about religious teachings. More than one church will tell you that you must belong to their church to be rig…

Democracy is dying
Letters

Democracy is dying

  • Updated

Is there any hope left for democracy? Not if the Republican (Trump) party has anything to do with it.

The road in also heads out
Letters

The road in also heads out

Being a military family we often “pulled up stakes” and moved to another duty station in either another state or another country. Because of t…

Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong
Letters

Anti-Muslim sentiment is wrong

  • Updated

I wish to give my kudos to the Dothan Eagle Opinion editor for including the “Anti-Muslim hatred” opinion by the Montreal Gazette. While we ha…

One person – one vote
Letters

One person – one vote

  • Updated

The insurrection that occurred at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was not just an assault on the building itself, it was also an assault…

Approves of prison conditions
Letters

Approves of prison conditions

  • Updated

Over the last several years I've seen a lot of headlines in this venue and others that focus on the plight of Alabama prisons. They discuss ov…

Not a matter of 'choice'
Letters

Not a matter of 'choice'

Last week, Alabama 2nd District Congressman Barry Moore was on Facebook whining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should "fully reopen" congress…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert