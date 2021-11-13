Surviving Columbus Day

They tell us that Columbus and Europeans who followed him should not be honored because they practiced violence, displacement, and assimilation. All people did, at that time, practice the laws of conquest: If you wanted land, you took it. If someone else wanted your land, you defended it. If you couldn’t defend it and didn’t leave, you would pay with your life. These laws of conquest were practiced most violently by indigenous peoples themselves. Men were tortured. Women would be used for sex slaves. Children were murdered or assimilated. All Native Americans practiced slavery, some even cannibalism. The Aztecs and Mayans sacrificed innocent people by cutting out their beating hearts. These are uncomfortable facts. So, you want a holiday for Indigenous People? You can’t name a single accomplishment of Native Americans in philosophy, government, technology, agriculture -- anything. When Columbus landed, the Native Americans were still living in the Stone Age. What exactly was our idiot president honoring?