‘Swimming in revenue’

As is common the past few years, today I read that the City of Dothan is swimming in revenues once again – currently more than $10 million above projections.

Perhaps I missed my Civics and Government classes growing up, but I did not think government was supposed to be a profit center. I thought its purpose was to provide services to its citizens.

The City of Dothan seems to be turning a good profit. Of course, it is nice to have financial security, but maybe I am misreading the times. Dothan has the second highest gas prices in the state. Every time I go to fill up or buy groceries, it is costing more and more and more! I'm happy the city is doing so well; I wish I was!

When I managed a factory, I had to submit budgets. I learned quickly never to pad them. Dothan seems to have a knack for something that always brings in more than they budget for.

It is ironic that the city is doing so well with excessive revenues, but we citizens are struggling to get by. It sure would be nice to have some of that excess back in my own pocket. Maybe our tax rate is too high.

Joe Warren

Dothan