Tax cuts, spending, and the deficit

In response to Dan Sinas’s May 12 letter in the Dothan Eagle, while I agree that projected spending by the current administration seems a bit excessive, actual deficit spending over the past 40-plus years has been too much with too little taxes being brought in. In four GOP tax cuts since 1981, more than 81% went to the top 10% of Americans and added over $15 trillion to our national debt. The 2017 Tax Cut, of which more than 83% went to the top 10% of Americans, was entirely paid for by adding to our national debt.
Now deficit spending for programs that go to help most Americans is acceptable to a point; deficit spending to give tax cuts to the top 10% is simply idiotic.
However, I would like to correct a statement Mr. Sinas made: "Biden and Harris will be remembered as the ones who spent more money than all other presidential administration combined."
This is false. The total spending from 1789 to 2021 is $101.4 trillion; projected spending from 2022-2025 is $20.7 trillion.
Hyperbole is not useful in trying to make an argument.
Luke Douglas
Headland