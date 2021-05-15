Tax cuts, spending, and the deficit

In response to Dan Sinas’s May 12 letter in the Dothan Eagle, while I agree that projected spending by the current administration seems a bit excessive, actual deficit spending over the past 40-plus years has been too much with too little taxes being brought in. In four GOP tax cuts since 1981, more than 81% went to the top 10% of Americans and added over $15 trillion to our national debt. The 2017 Tax Cut, of which more than 83% went to the top 10% of Americans, was entirely paid for by adding to our national debt.