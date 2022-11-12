 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Televise Trump testimony?

  • 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s opposition to the deployment of the National Guard prior to the Capitol riot begs the question – why? The House committee she appointed to investigate it won’t go there, as the Republicans on it are RINOs. This insulated her from being asked about anything, but it didn’t keep former president Donald Trump from being served with a subpoena to answer whatever questions they want to ask him.

The subpoena orders Trump to testify “on or about” Nov. 14, but Pelosi thinks he is not “man enough” to provide testimony. He might surprise her, especially if the hearings are made public on live television. The public should demand it.

Rep. Liz Cheney, co-chair of the committee, says they are not going to allow it – “he’s not going to turn this into a circus.” The many hours that have been devoted to live coverage of the hearings thus far have already accomplished that, so the Democrats are in favor of transparency, but only if it is self-serving.

William H. Bell

Dothan

