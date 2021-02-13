Thankful for voter ID

I keep reading your Associated Press articles about our national election and no voter fraud. The articles keep claiming that President Trump promoted the false idea there was voter corruption in the last election.

Every time I read these articles, and it has been daily since the election, I think of the old saying that repeating a lie over and over does not make it true. Because the Associated Press journalists seem to have to repeat this lie frequently makes me wonder that they know there was corruption, but they have to work hard saying “no corruption” to make everyone believe there was no corruption.

I have seen the surveillance video in Georgia late at night of poll counters pulling out suitcases from under a table and counting the ballots that were stuffed in these suitcases. This was after they had sent the poll watchers home. Then there are many claims by poll watchers in other states of fraud, but just because a court case could not be quickly made of enough corruption to overturn the election results, the press is claiming no voter fraud.

I am just glad that in Alabama we have voter ID. That makes my one vote count. I hope other states will clean up their voting and make their citizens of their state have their one vote count too. Stop the corruption.

Lael Walding

Ozark