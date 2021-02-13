 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thankful for voter ID
0 comments

Thankful for voter ID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I keep reading your Associated Press articles about our national election and no voter fraud. The articles keep claiming that President Trump promoted the false idea there was voter corruption in the last election.

Every time I read these articles, and it has been daily since the election, I think of the old saying that repeating a lie over and over does not make it true. Because the Associated Press journalists seem to have to repeat this lie frequently makes me wonder that they know there was corruption, but they have to work hard saying “no corruption” to make everyone believe there was no corruption.

I have seen the surveillance video in Georgia late at night of poll counters pulling out suitcases from under a table and counting the ballots that were stuffed in these suitcases. This was after they had sent the poll watchers home. Then there are many claims by poll watchers in other states of fraud, but just because a court case could not be quickly made of enough corruption to overturn the election results, the press is claiming no voter fraud.

I am just glad that in Alabama we have voter ID. That makes my one vote count. I hope other states will clean up their voting and make their citizens of their state have their one vote count too. Stop the corruption.

Lael Walding

Ozark

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inglorious incongruity
Letters

Inglorious incongruity

The GOP’s pompous bleatings cascade with metronomic monotony. For example, the GOP alone embraces the rule of law, the GOP alone advocates for…

‘C’mon, man!’
Letters

‘C’mon, man!’

President Joe Biden has appointed Nicholas McQuaid to run the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Shortly before this, McQuai…

Avoid ‘indoctrination’
Letters

Avoid ‘indoctrination’

In response to Richard McCuistian’s Feb. 3 letter, "We need to vote," concerning Biden's terminating the 1776 Commission after taking office a…

Mental illness and the homeless
Letters

Mental illness and the homeless

When I saw the recent story of a homeless woman accused of arson, all I could think was, “what a tragedy.” This poor lady is not a criminal; s…

‘We need to vote’
Letters

‘We need to vote’

  • Updated

Joe Biden plans to cancel the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, only two days after the advisory panel released a report calling for a U…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert