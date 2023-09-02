There are so many people to thank publicly, people whose jobs are not often glamorous, but without their valuable assistance, our lives would be negatively impacted in a big way.

Tops on my list are the men who remove my trash. These guys should be given the utmost respect. I can't imagine if weekly I had to drive my trash to a dump. Thank you, sincerely, for all you do.

The fire department houses a team of terrific employees. This summer, my Pointer somehow managed to trail a critter under my lower deck, which sits 8 to 12 inches above ground. Half way she wedged her body under the planks of wood in the 94-degree temperature. Five cheerful firemen arrived within 20 minutes after my panic stricken voice asked for help.

They carefully removed enough planks until my pooch could squeeze out. Amazing guys, I was so thankful.

Speaking of amazing, the third worker I am so appreciative of is my mailman. He arrives at my house around 10 a.m. and by this time the temperature is now almost 90. He wears a uniform of stifling material while sitting in a hot little vehicle. This past winter we were experiencing weather in the teens. While I was bundled up cozily enjoying a cup of coffee, my mailman was freezing in that little mail truck. But I have to say, never has a day passed when he wasn't cheerful. He radiates happiness every day. Thank you for sharing your joy with all of us as you bring our mail in a timely manner each day.

Thank you -- all of you.

Stefanie Mead