Thanks for ‘incredible support’
On behalf of our 38 partner agencies and the thousands of individuals and families they will assist this year, “Thank you” to every person and business that supported the Wiregrass United Way during our recent campaign.

The pandemic has caused our partnering social service agencies to be asked to do more and help more over the past year. At the same time, some of their funding from other sources decreased. This created a perfect storm and emphasized the importance of their funding from the United Way.

Our normal business model had to be modified to meet social distancing requirements inside the area businesses that conduct United Way employee campaigns. We adapted. The businesses adapted. However, as the results poured in from companies across the Wiregrass, we quickly realized that we were facing one of the most difficult years in our fundraising history.

In mid-January, we held United Way Wednesday in an effort to make a strong push before the campaign ended and raise as much money as possible for our agencies. It was more successful than we ever imagined due to the generosity of the Wiregrass citizens. While still short of our goal, it was rewarding to see so many from throughout our six-county region step up to care for the people most in need in our community.

As the campaign was wrapping up in the final days of January, several loyal United Way supporters decided that we could not miss out on the $400,000 Challenge Pledge from the Wiregrass Foundation. They contributed the remaining amount to reach our goal of $2,900,000.

The dollars contributed by the generous people throughout southeast Alabama will be utilized wisely by the organizations to have the greatest impact possible in our community. The $400,000 Challenge Pledge from the Wiregrass Foundation will be utilized for capital improvement projects and necessary items needed for the agencies, not operating expenses.

We appreciate the thousands of people who made a donation, our dedicated board members, loaned executives and all volunteers that make the work we do a success. In addition, we thank the Dothan Eagle and our local broadcast media for using their platforms to educate and inform their audience about Wiregrass United Way and our partnering agencies.

Our theme during this past campaign was, “The Way to a Better Wiregrass >>> Wiregrass United Way.” The incredible support of so many proved this to be true.

Walter Hill

Chief Executive Officer

Wiregrass United Way

Dothan

