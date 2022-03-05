‘The action of barbarians’

The Eagle’s “Our View” piece on Sunday, Feb. 13 had the usual partisan left wing slant this paper regularly tilts toward every day. Have we as a nation sunk to such a low that we are now willing to culturally sanitize by destruction anything someone might find offensive for some ideological reason? The Democratic Party has used anarchists like AntiFa and Marxists like BLM to advance political power objectives. Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself has marched through the Capital building pulling down anything she personally found offensive while just decades before she stood with her father proudly dedicating a statue to R.E. Lee in Baltimore, Maryland.

At the beginning of the "Civil War," many a young Southern man walked off his farm, out of his village or town driven by his understanding of his culture, history, society and place in time. He went as one young Texan said to sacrifice his life in defense of “…family, nation and all that is dear and sacred…” An Illinois soldier wrote after the battle of Champions Hill, “There they lay, the blue and the gray intermingled; young American blood flowing out in little rivulets of crimson; each thinking he was in the right…” Many of these young men never came home after the war and met their end unnamed in mass graves in many cases or their bones left to nature on some battlefield. Decades later when money finally because available in a devastated South, relatives and descendants raised the only grave marker many would every have in statues dedicated to the dead on courthouse lawns across the South.