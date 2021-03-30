The American mentality

Americans can be upon their knees more times than counted.

Americans can plan their work and work their plan.

Americans can use lemons to make lemonade in problem-solving.

Americans can tell the truth, even if it hurts.

Americans can be diligent in the work ethic by going the extra mile.

Americans can count their blessings instead of crying over spilled milk.

Americans can express kindness with the creed of “give us your tired, hungry, and needy.”

Americans can exhibit dependability with promises kept, knowing that a man is as good as his word.

Americans can be humble in victory and gracious in defeat.

Americans can blend humor into serious matters, because humor is the spice of life.

Americans can satisfy curiosity by appreciating the thrill of learning.

Americans can lose a battle in order to win a war.

Americans can exhibit a commitment to equality when recognizing that one’s rights end where another’s begin.