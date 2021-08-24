 Skip to main content
‘The experts were wrong’
The experts said if Trump withdrew from the Iran deal, there’d be war and Iran would have nukes. The "experts" were wrong.

The experts said if Trump moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, there’d be war. The "experts" were wrong.

The experts said if Trump killed Qasem Soleimani, there’d be war (Tucker Carlson was among those "experts," by the way). The "experts" (including Carlson) were wrong.

The experts said if Biden withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban would not sweep back into power. The "experts" were wrong.

The Associated Press is biased in the extreme and is steadily eroding the Dothan Eagle's credibility as it quotes "experts" who say all manner of nonsense, to include the opinion (and that's what it is) that the Arizona election audit can't be trusted.

Who are these so-called "experts" and how do we know they're any more reliable than all the other "experts" who have been wrong repeatedly over the past two years? They offer foggy, dreadfully biased platitudes with little or no substance.

It's no wonder that the public is less likely to listen to the “experts,” particularly if they're as biased as the ones we've heard from over the past two years.

The word "expert," has been used to the point of meaningless drivel. How does somebody even qualify as an “expert?”

News outlets can always find some self-proclaimed "expert" to support their own bias. That's what the Associated Press does with just about every news piece it releases citing “experts,” and that's why so much of the news media has permanently lost the public’s trust.

We need some real news from a source that isn't an extension of the leftist machine. There's a good reason why the original English definition of the word "sinister" was "left."

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise

