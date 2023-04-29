The gentleman from Kentucky’s response to my article reference global warming was concerned that the vast majority of the signatures on the Global warming Petition Project had their degree in engineering and that only 39 had degrees in climatology. Check the degrees of Joe Biden, John Kerry, Greta Thunberg, Al Gore, and all the advocates of green energy.

I am not arguing that the climate is not changing. It is and has been since the beginning of time. The issue is what is causing it and the insane policies pushing green energy as a means of stopping it. Note that the issue changed from global warming to climate change. Why? Because science did not support global warming.

Climate change is big business as well as an emotional political issue dressed up as science. The socioeconomic implications of these climate change advocates will be devastating. There is more to providing the energy for electrical cars than installing recharging stations in your garage. The impact on the environment and the expense of transitioning to electrical vehicles needs to be laid out for everyone to see and understand. The information is there, and it is not favorable.

I happen to trust the opinions of engineers as a source of information reference the implications of transitioning to green energy much more than politicians, social scientists, and the media.

Penny Palmer

Enterprise