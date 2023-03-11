Hear the deafening silence? It's the sound of Alabama Republican political figures at the state and national level not voicing outrage about U.S. Rep. Barry Moore's constant outpouring of evil words and actions, the latest of which is his asinine "National Gun" proposed legislation. This evil act is a slap in the face to every American who has lost a loved one to gun violence, but especially those parents, in places such as Uvalde, who lost their little children because of people such as Barry and their quest for blood money and/or political power. Barry likes to talk about the constitution but, keep in mind, he violated his oath of office less than a week after being sworn on Jan. 6, 2021 by supporting Trump's big lie and the attack on America.

I don't hate guns. I have owned guns for more than 65 years. As a combat pilot in Vietnam, I carried an AR-15 long before Barry was born. During my second tour, I carried an M16 which was a slightly modified version of the AR-15. If I were a member of law enforcement, I might want access to a weapon such as an AR-15. But the average citizen has no need to simply display his or her political correctness and help the merchants of death in organizations such as the evil NRA. I suspect all these pro-death Republicans would loudly proclaim they are "pro-life." But, even in a state such as Alabama, where ignorance is proudly promoted by the GOP, is there anyone who actually believes GOP political figures care about the "unborn" except as a hot button and an excuse for their war on women?