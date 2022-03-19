 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘The left is blind’

  • Updated
  • 0

For being so “woke,” the left is surprisingly blind. Joe Biden is financing Putin’s war to accommodate green energy dreams. It is fact that on Day One he shut down a huge domestic pipeline project and then took many smaller actions to stifle our production. Now we have more than doubled the cost per barrel and are sending that money right into Putin’s war machine.

Neither he nor his friend Xi (Chinese President Xi Jinping) will be implementing climate protocols in their new territories. For that matter, they will not implement any lefty dreams since “No Lives Matter” to Putin and Xi; they handle all those identity issues with prison or death. You will get your communism, though. Ukrainian blood stains the hands of the left because committed Lefties won’t take reasonable and guided steps towards a cleaner planet.

The left sacrifices lives and nations for its goals, but the misguided kindness is destroying the planet. Just like the nice field on Fort Rucker where they planted trees and put up signs proclaiming “Returning to Wild.” A few years later it was bulldozed to put in a beautiful field of solar collectors to save nature. Not quite as woke as you’d like to think.

People are also reading…

Glen Woodard

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wowed by Hamilton performance

Wowed by Hamilton performance

I attended Southeast Alabama Dance Company’s performance of Hamilton Thursday night. By any measurement one might use, it was spectacular! Whi…

‘The action of barbarians’

‘The action of barbarians’

The Eagle’s “Our View” piece on Sunday, Feb. 13 had the usual partisan left wing slant this paper regularly tilts toward every day. Have we as…

Cookie-cutter candidates part II

Cookie-cutter candidates part II

As a candidate for State Senate District 31, I would have to agree with letter writer Stan Grett's Jan. 23 assessment that, to paraphrase, the…

More questions than answers

More questions than answers

"Our View" in the Eagle on Feb. 8 raises the looming question: “Why not improve ‘failing’ public schools rather than paying students to go els…

GOP unfit

GOP unfit

I asked a friend if he remembered 9-11 when Osama bin Laden attacked America and he said he did. I reminded him that bin Laden didn't attack A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert