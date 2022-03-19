‘The left is blind’

For being so “woke,” the left is surprisingly blind. Joe Biden is financing Putin’s war to accommodate green energy dreams. It is fact that on Day One he shut down a huge domestic pipeline project and then took many smaller actions to stifle our production. Now we have more than doubled the cost per barrel and are sending that money right into Putin’s war machine.

Neither he nor his friend Xi (Chinese President Xi Jinping) will be implementing climate protocols in their new territories. For that matter, they will not implement any lefty dreams since “No Lives Matter” to Putin and Xi; they handle all those identity issues with prison or death. You will get your communism, though. Ukrainian blood stains the hands of the left because committed Lefties won’t take reasonable and guided steps towards a cleaner planet.

The left sacrifices lives and nations for its goals, but the misguided kindness is destroying the planet. Just like the nice field on Fort Rucker where they planted trees and put up signs proclaiming “Returning to Wild.” A few years later it was bulldozed to put in a beautiful field of solar collectors to save nature. Not quite as woke as you’d like to think.

Glen Woodard

Enterprise