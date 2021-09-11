The light bulb has come on!

 Skip to main content
My earlier letter concerning what I thought was the poor timing and lack of flow sequencing of the four traffic signals that control the eastbound and westbound traffic from Englewood Drive to Flowers Chapel Road was ill advised. Now that this newly widened section is now “open” and has mostly three lanes in both directions, new and shiny traffic lights with fancy reflective borders, and wide concrete islands, I now know what the person who sets the timing on the lights at these intersections has in mind. And believe me, it’s not the smooth flow of traffic through this relatively short but incredibly heavily travelled section of roadway. Nope! The timing that for example keeps you sitting at a red light on West Main Street and the Ross Clark Circle early in the morning as you head to work, while a small amount of traffic trickles by on the RCC is so that the three new lanes get fully utilized by the volumes of traffic backed up as a result of the signal being red. Otherwise, why have three lanes?

Get it! I did and do! No more wasting my nickels spending time with Lucy my psychiatrist. I can now use the nickels to buy antacids!

David Johnson

Dothan

