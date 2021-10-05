The mask matters
Looking at the myriad configurations of masks being foisted upon an unsuspecting populace, it is no wonder that the COVID virus continues to decimate thousands. You need a mask? Why, just grab anything available, cover your nose (maybe) and mouth, and loop it around your ears. Safe; right?
Lest you think so, one of the best explanations to burst your bubble was published by USA Today on June 11, 2020. Written by Eric Litke and entitled, “Fact Check: No, N95 filters are not too large to stop COVID-19 particles,” it carefully explains why you should be concerned about the mask you wear. Mask manufacturers have been around for many years. And, during those years, standards have been established to ensure conformity and safety for the wearers within the limitations of their respective environments. The N95 standard is one of the best all-around for every day protection from the COVID virus. The problem is those in the know understand this, which places such masks in high demand.
According to numerous sources, the COVID virus exists at around 0.125 micron; a micron being 1/1,000th of a millimeter. To become airborne, the virus must attach itself to a larger particle, such as produced when coughing, speaking or simply lingering dust particles, usually at least 1 micron or more. The construction of a N95 mask includes electrostatic fibers embedded in a layer that captures particles of varying sizes. Masks are not like a colander that limits particles to one size for passing. The N95 standard addresses the mask effectiveness at its least effective filtration. In this case, it is 95% effective at 3 microns but more effective above or below this size. Bottom line, it is even better at 1 micron making it very effective at limiting particle riding viruses.
For those who care, you might want to visit the web site of the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to determine if the mask you are wearing has been approved. Manufacturers are listed alphabetically and each is assigned an approval code. It should be understood that we have many worldwide “knock-offs” who claim to have this certification and approval.
Another global organization which has recently added face masks to its testing is ASTM International. They evaluate masks in five categories of tests, each of which is divided into three levels. And, while this is a noble task, deciphering the data into meaningful application to your mask may be more than you want to encounter.
It appears the pandemic will be with us so long as we fail to address its seriousness. Making your own face covering is akin to going to court without a skilled attorney. Depending on the circumstances, the consequence could be detrimental to your life and living. The mask you wear should seal properly around your nose and cover your mouth. Ear loops are fine but may become irritable after long wear. On the other hand, behind the neck and head loops are far better for those who wear hearing aids and glasses. This type usually provides better sealing options. Your mask is not a flippant toy where anything will do. Treat it as a device that might be saving your life.
William Bass