The mask matters

Looking at the myriad configurations of masks being foisted upon an unsuspecting populace, it is no wonder that the COVID virus continues to decimate thousands. You need a mask? Why, just grab anything available, cover your nose (maybe) and mouth, and loop it around your ears. Safe; right?

Lest you think so, one of the best explanations to burst your bubble was published by USA Today on June 11, 2020. Written by Eric Litke and entitled, “Fact Check: No, N95 filters are not too large to stop COVID-19 particles,” it carefully explains why you should be concerned about the mask you wear. Mask manufacturers have been around for many years. And, during those years, standards have been established to ensure conformity and safety for the wearers within the limitations of their respective environments. The N95 standard is one of the best all-around for every day protection from the COVID virus. The problem is those in the know understand this, which places such masks in high demand.