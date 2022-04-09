‘The only person who shafted Jeff Coleman was Jeff Coleman’

I’m compelled to offer a response to the March 6 editorial in the Dothan Eagle (“Coleman's raw deal”) which claimed Jeff Coleman was wronged by being “disqualified” from the Republican ballot in the U.S. House race, insinuating that he is a victim of party politics. Not only is this a misrepresentation of the facts, it further offends my conscious when viewed through the prism of the 2020 Presidential election fiasco. Our elections—and participation in them as civic-minded citizens—are predicated on both fairness and propriety. Simply, there are rules to ensure elections are done properly and citizens will have ever-decreasing confidence in results and interest to participate when those rules are overtly flaunted.

Mr. Coleman had from Jan. 4 to a deadline of Jan. 28 to qualify. Those dates were clear, established, and known to all potential candidates. But unlike all the other candidates, Mr. Coleman chose not to comply with the established dates. Fact, the deadline is set by Alabama election law, which stipulates that qualifying must end 116 days before the primary. Further, the law allows each political party to determine when they open their respective qualifying date and even allows them choose to close qualifying early. What the parties can’t do in accordance with the law is extend the qualifying deadline.

What confounds this matter is the spurious use of the fight over the redrawing of district map and the attempt to use it as a smokescreen for Mr. Coleman who willfully missed the qualifying deadline. The fight over the redistricting was an entirely separate issue being concurrently fought regarding the prospective district map. A federal judge issued an injunction that ordered the Alabama Secretary of State to extend the deadline for qualifying while the district map issue was addressed.

The glaring problem with that injunction—like so many of the occurrences in the 2020 election—is that the Secretary of State has no more legal authority to extend the deadline than the Alabama GOP. Simply, a federal court injunction cannot randomly negate or ignore a state law. To do so is tantamount to justifying and encouraging the rampant violations of election laws in the “swing states” during the 2020 election that has left so many of the GOP faithful justifiably aggrieved.

Fact: it was only after the established Jan. 28 deadline and dubious federally mandated extension that Mr. Coleman decided to submit qualifying papers and payment to the Alabama GOP’s headquarters. Instead of “err[ing] on the side of fair play,” as this paper suggests, the Republican Party rightfully upheld the rule of law, which I would expect you would applaud rather than vilify.

Like all too many of those in politics, Mr. Coleman is pointing the finger at everyone (i.e. Alabama Republican Party, Secretary of State, Attorney General) except himself for being disqualified from the ballot. He claims to be an aggrieved victim of a “political machine” that is conspiring to keep him off the ballot, though he has failed to say exactly who that includes.

The fact is that if Mr. Coleman wants to secure the votes of conservative voters in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, he should first start by championing election laws and not trying to skirt them. If he had spent the same time looking into the state election laws that he spent on wrapping his trucks with campaign advertising he would have known to qualify by the Jan. 28 deadline. He had the very same opportunity to do so as all the other candidates who managed to comply with the law. Haven’t we had enough damage done to the faith in our election system without this misguided and clumsy attempt to sneak onto the ballot?

It has been said that, “every man has a right to his opinion, but no man has a right to be wrong in his facts.” The only person who shafted Jeff Coleman getting on the ballot was himself.

Joe Roughneen

Enterprise