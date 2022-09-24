The plight of public schools

“Dothan City Schools implements Peer Helpers program,” reads the headline on a November, 2021 article written by an Eagle staff writer. Using that alongside meditation, an Eastern religious practice banned by law, but promoted through the Mental Health Wellness of Dothan City Schools, children are losing quite a lot of academic time.

That is time our children do not have to waste. Look at the reading scores for Dothan City Schools and those of the surrounding area. When you have 61% of students in a school unable to read on grade level, or 48 % or 47% or even 7%, it looks like one would take a look at the curriculum and ask why they continue using methods that have failed our schools for 30 years.

Not only those methods have gotten enshrined in our schools, but we now have “constructivist” math to deal with that intentionally creates “cognitive dissonance.” Cognitive dissonance is a state of confusion brought about by conflicting beliefs. And thus, we have another movement afoot, “Queering Elementary Schools: Advancing the Dialogue about Sexualities and Schooling” promoted by the Leftist group self-titled the Queer Mathematics Teacher that plan to put gender theory in K-12 math.

Remember Weatherman and domestic terrorist Bill Ayers? In 2007, a group from the American Educational Research Association (AERA), led by Ayers, now with a Ph.D. in education, demanded major accrediting organization for schools, colleges, and departments of education include categories of “social justice, sexual orientation and gender identity” in its standards.

Now might be the time to mention that critical theory means what it says, condemnation and dismissal of our culture. It is not higher order thinking. It was designed as a strategy to change, revolutionize, and bring down America by criticizing it. It was developed by the Frankfurt School of immigrant German socialists and adopted by Paolo Freire and the Whole Language/Marxist Liberation Pedagogists.

So, here we have a child who cannot read, finds math intentionally creating confusion, then throw in critical race theory, critical gender theory, critical pedagogy ...

You don’t think that might create a situation that upsets the mental balance of a child?

Rather than blindly accept the assertion that children, failed by the curriculum, need to resort to psychological “peer” tutoring to build their confidence and self-worth so they will not commit suicide, seems to me to be a bit ridiculous!

With this number of children unable to read on grade level, I submit that their major problem is inadequate basic skills— and the gullibility of the administrators responsible for this and the rest of us for not demanding accountability.

“Education is the motor-force of revolution.” Bill Ayers

“I get up every morning and think...today I’m going to end capitalism.” Bill Ayers

For more information visit https://sharmanbursonramsey.blogspot.com/2022/08/the-new-world-order-beckons-and-our.html

Sharman Burson Ramsey Dothan