This is to respond to Luke Douglas's Aug. 12 letter claiming that “As most Alabamians who follow legitimate news are aware, Sen. Tommy Tuberville is holding up every military promotion, currently 265 promotions, in his zeal to force his ideology to the military.”

This is not true. The truth is that Tuberville is not holding up every military promotion. He has clearly stated that he would probably vote to approve any individual promotion for any general officer referred to the Senate. He is definitely not holding up every promotion in the military. Tuberville is certainly not trying force his "ideology" on the military.

What Tuberville is doing is holding Biden and his Secretary of Defense accountable for violating the law using taxpayer funds to pay for women service members to go out of state to have abortions.

This is not "ideology," but a matter of the law. I would also point out that a strong majority of the people of Alabama is pro-life and Tuberville is representing them and not the abortionists in the Democratic Party.

This is a non-problem. The solution is simple. Biden and his people should obey the law. In the interim, any general officer can receive a temporary promotion to the next higher grade so they can perform in their next position. It's simple, as a lieutenant colonel when the promotion list to colonel came out I was temporarily promoted, or "frocked" so I could go ahead and perform as a colonel. This can be done by any service at any time. This is a non-problem and there is no impact on military readiness.

I believe that all who understand this issue would agree that the only real problem is that Biden and his people are violating the law and should be held accountable.

Col. James Henderson, retired

Decatur