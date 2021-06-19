 Skip to main content
The road in also heads out
Being a military family we often “pulled up stakes” and moved to another duty station in either another state or another country. Because of this as soon as our children were old enough to talk we taught them to always respect the ways, the different languages and the different cuisines we encountered. We cautioned our children to never mock or belittle the different customs we encountered.

Watching the local morning news has become so tedious that I now only listen to the weather and try to avoid the anchors’ snarky editorial comments on our area (too hot, too humid, our traffic, etc.) but he finally exasperated me completely this morning.

I would like to suggest to this young man that the very same road that brought him here can take him back to where he was raised. Should he accept my offer to return “home” I am sure that he will find himself complaining about the amount of snow he has to shovel each winter.

Should he decide to stay and make the Wiregrass his home, then I would make another suggestion. He should avail himself of the discipline that our children were raised with and make his comments much gentler and much less critical. There is something in each of our regions to delight someone if they will just look for it.

Judi Jay

Slocomb

