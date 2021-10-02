‘The train is off the tracks again’

Gov. Kay Ivey, illustrious engineer of OUR TRAIN, has led it right of the tracks again. She wants to use $400 million of the dollars that the State of Alabama received from Washington that is intended for you and not for the residents of our prisons. Here's a summary of the White Houses' purpose of the American Rescue Plan, as stated on the White Houses' web site:

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American People, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

Now if you can see any of that stated purpose that would lead you to believe it was intended for prisons, then you are a better person than me, Charlie Brown!

But, unfortunately, I doubt this will be a hot-button item for most of you and I further doubt that our legislators will be overwhelmed with phone calls, emails, or letters protesting even considering taking $400 million that was intended to help to the men, women, and children of this state who are not in prison because of this letter. But I live in hope.

I will however, via a copy of this letter, and a copy to him, ask my Rep. Paul Lee to please find some other way to fix the very much needed prison problems and NOT use any of the American Rescue Plan Funds be directed towards prisons.