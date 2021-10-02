 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘The train is off the tracks again’
0 Comments

‘The train is off the tracks again’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kay Ivey, illustrious engineer of OUR TRAIN, has led it right of the tracks again. She wants to use $400 million of the dollars that the State of Alabama received from Washington that is intended for you and not for the residents of our prisons. Here's a summary of the White Houses' purpose of the American Rescue Plan, as stated on the White Houses' web site:

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American People, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

Now if you can see any of that stated purpose that would lead you to believe it was intended for prisons, then you are a better person than me, Charlie Brown!

But, unfortunately, I doubt this will be a hot-button item for most of you and I further doubt that our legislators will be overwhelmed with phone calls, emails, or letters protesting even considering taking $400 million that was intended to help to the men, women, and children of this state who are not in prison because of this letter. But I live in hope.

I will however, via a copy of this letter, and a copy to him, ask my Rep. Paul Lee to please find some other way to fix the very much needed prison problems and NOT use any of the American Rescue Plan Funds be directed towards prisons.

That $400 million buys a lot of rent relief, small business help, and food for children and adults in need. Just a few of the items the items the monies are intended to be used for. And I will close with the borrowing, and paraphrasing some words from the Dothan Eagle’s Sept. 27 reprint of an editorial from the Wall Street Journal: I doubt that my noble but feckless exhortations will change what will likely happen in Montgomery.

David Johnson

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The mask matters
Letters

The mask matters

Looking at the myriad configurations of masks being foisted upon an unsuspecting populace, it is no wonder that the COVID virus continues to d…

Do the math
Letters

Do the math

In reference to a front-page article on Sept 22, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and the Dothan City Commission have plans to spend $20 million to re…

“Say it ain’t so, Tim”
Letters

“Say it ain’t so, Tim”

  • Updated

As the reporter remarked to Shoeless Joe Jackson –“Say it ain’t so, Joe” -- I ask myself the same thing, but insert Tim for Joe as I read the …

‘World-class hypocrites’
Letters

‘World-class hypocrites’

  • Updated

Your Sept. 1 editorial, "The least of us", shouldn't have been necessary in a state that prides itself as being in the Bible Belt and being "p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert