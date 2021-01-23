 Skip to main content
The U.S. Postal Service has lost its way
The U.S. Postal Service has lost its way

On Dec. 9, 2020, my wife and I mailed five large envelopes containing family Christmas cards and checks to California, Washington, DC, northern Virginia, eastern North Carolina, and north Georgia. We were told by the clerk at the Dothan Northside Post Office that these First Class envelopes’ anticipated arrival date was Monday, Dec. 14. The California letter did indeed arrive on the 14th; the Washington, DC envelope arrived on the 19th; the North Carolina envelope arrived on the 21st; the north Georgia envelope arrived on the 28th. The northern Virginia envelope has not yet arrived.

The U.S. Government itself knows the USPS has a problem. When the government wants to send packages with assured accurate and timely delivery, it uses non-government commercial firms such as FedEx and UPS. I find it interesting that the COVID vaccines did NOT go via USPS; the U.S. Government used FedEx and UPS.

When we talked with the local postal employees about this, they said their people had been hit hard by the COVID sickness and they were proud of the fact that the USPS does not hire temporary help during the holidays that they would then have to lay off when the rush was over. I suspect that private companies that are in the business to make money and are incentivized by a strong work ethic find a way to cope with sickness and demand surges. Otherwise they go out of business.

The U.S. Postal Service has lost its way. As Edwards Deming used to teach, when there is a business failure, it is very rarely the workers’ fault; it is almost always management’s fault. Management is responsible for providing the tools, the training, and the work environment for success. USPS needs a new compass.

Bill Castlen

Dothan

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
