The wrong direction

The strategy during Obama's administration was to drive up the cost of fossil fuels to make "renewable" energy seem more affordable. He closed 77 drilling leases on government land, and gas went to over $4 a gallon.

Then fracking kicked in on private land and the additional oil production drove the cost of gas back down - and Obama grumbled about it, but couldn't do anything to get the price back up.

He also pushed that "Cash for Clunkers" thing where consumers were encouraged to trade in their SUVs for smaller vehicles -- and the SUVs were destroyed.

Well, that program ran out of money very quickly, but before it did, I knew of people who traded in nice vehicles that were paid for and wound up with high car payments they couldn't afford on cars they hated.

He also said he wanted home electric bills to go up to $1,800 a year to make windmill/solar seem more affordable. Never managed to make that happen either.

From what we're seeing now, it seems that Obama is pulling the strings behind the scenes to try and work those energy prices back up in hopes of re-launching the march toward 100 percent "renewable" energy.