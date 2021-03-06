 Skip to main content
The wrong direction
The wrong direction

The strategy during Obama's administration was to drive up the cost of fossil fuels to make "renewable" energy seem more affordable. He closed 77 drilling leases on government land, and gas went to over $4 a gallon.

Then fracking kicked in on private land and the additional oil production drove the cost of gas back down - and Obama grumbled about it, but couldn't do anything to get the price back up.

He also pushed that "Cash for Clunkers" thing where consumers were encouraged to trade in their SUVs for smaller vehicles -- and the SUVs were destroyed.

Well, that program ran out of money very quickly, but before it did, I knew of people who traded in nice vehicles that were paid for and wound up with high car payments they couldn't afford on cars they hated.

He also said he wanted home electric bills to go up to $1,800 a year to make windmill/solar seem more affordable. Never managed to make that happen either.

From what we're seeing now, it seems that Obama is pulling the strings behind the scenes to try and work those energy prices back up in hopes of re-launching the march toward 100 percent "renewable" energy.

Just keep watching, y'all. If something doesn't change, we're going to see all our energy prices go through the roof-- groceries and other goods will follow. I'm predicting gas prices at $5 by summer -- and I hope I'm wrong.

The problem is that even if gas prices go back down, grocery and goods will remain at the higher price, because that's good for profit margins.

My barber raised her haircut prices when gas was at $4 per gallon (she said "because of the gas") but those prices never returned to the lower price even after gas became more affordable.

We're in for a nasty few years -- let's hope we can somehow drive the Soros-leaning socialists out of office and get this mess straightened out before we all wind up in dire straits.

There are many other needles moving in the wrong direction too - and I haven't even mentioned those.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise

