There must be accountability

On Jan. 6 we were attacked. A violent mob roamed the halls of Congress. They were prepared to take hostages, called for the hanging of the vice president, set up a gallows, were armed, planned explosives. This was an attempted coup on the name of Donald Trump and he should face those crimes, but he should not face them alone.

Our state has at least three sitting members of the government that actively assisted this insurrection. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and Sen. Tommy Tuberville actively spread lies in an attempt to validate the misinformation from the then-president. Their actions helped to inspire this violence against our institutions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined fake lawsuits to spread lies and actively gathered locals and transported them to participate in the attempted killing of our representatives.

Trump, Brooks, Tuberville, Marshall, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and over 150 more members of the current Republican Party should be removed from office and face charges for their roles in this unforgivable act. This wasn't a protest against injustice that got out of hand by a few bad actors. This was a coordinated assault on the government of the United States of America by seditious actors. There must be consequences. Alabama should be better than this, our representatives must be better than these craven, politically motivated fools.