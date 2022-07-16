 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘There’s plenty of blame to go around’

The July 3 Letters page contained so much of the usual fingerpointing.

One writer blames the president for all of the major problems facing our country, while another writer blames the GOP for all the evil in the world. One complains that you favor Liberals while the other is certain that you favor Conservatives. Both are correct (does that mean you are fair and balanced?)

Both writers are incredibly wrong.

This country is facing serious challenges that require the best thinking of all of us. What good does continual back-biting accomplish? What good does it do to point the finger of blame at the other for the spilling of the milk and the collapse of the sand castle?

I realize that I am the voice of one crying in the wilderness, but enough is enough! There is plenty of blame to go around, but precious little well-thought solutions to our problems. Or do we insist on reliving who did what to whom, instead of asking "how do we solve this problem?"

C'mon folks, let's get together and brainstorm solutions. Celebrating our independence is an excellent opportunity for Americans to embrace other Americans and to unite in common efforts to improve the situation.

Blessings, and may God bless the United States of America now and forever.

James Adie

Enterprise

