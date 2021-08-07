These military officials should step down

For a very long time our military establishment has provided excellent examples of cohesive and diverse groups of people. When a road guard stopped traffic at Fort Rucker recently, my vehicle was first in line. This gave me a front-row seat to watch a hundred or more young soldiers cross the street. They crossed without cadence, allowing them to laugh and talk with each other. Three or four different races were represented among the troops. Not a single one of the white men or women in the formation showed any sign of “white rage.”

I’d never heard the phrase “white rage” until the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said a few weeks ago that it’s in the military and he really wants to understand it. Apparently the dimwit hasn’t figured it out yet, because when a reporter asked him to elaborate on it during a press conference on July 21 at the Pentagon with the Secretary of Defense, he refused to address it specifically, saying it is “too complicated” — and went no further.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said he’s concerned about terrorists within the military. None of the soldiers who crossed the street in Fort Rucker appeared to be concerned about a terrorist in their midst. The realization that these young patriots are willing, if need be, to give their own life for the rest of us was a tremendously uplifting moment.