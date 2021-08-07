 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
These military officials should step down
0 Comments

These military officials should step down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For a very long time our military establishment has provided excellent examples of cohesive and diverse groups of people. When a road guard stopped traffic at Fort Rucker recently, my vehicle was first in line. This gave me a front-row seat to watch a hundred or more young soldiers cross the street. They crossed without cadence, allowing them to laugh and talk with each other. Three or four different races were represented among the troops. Not a single one of the white men or women in the formation showed any sign of “white rage.”

I’d never heard the phrase “white rage” until the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said a few weeks ago that it’s in the military and he really wants to understand it. Apparently the dimwit hasn’t figured it out yet, because when a reporter asked him to elaborate on it during a press conference on July 21 at the Pentagon with the Secretary of Defense, he refused to address it specifically, saying it is “too complicated” — and went no further.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said he’s concerned about terrorists within the military. None of the soldiers who crossed the street in Fort Rucker appeared to be concerned about a terrorist in their midst. The realization that these young patriots are willing, if need be, to give their own life for the rest of us was a tremendously uplifting moment.

Both Milley and Austin were extremely defensive when pertinent questions were raised during their presser. Contrary to their repeated claims of being apolitical, their rhetoric is just the opposite and will possibly create discord among military personnel. Our dedicated troops deserve leadership that focuses on their mission – defending our country – rather than political hacks who are more concerned with domestic terrorists and complicated racist rage. Both men should step down immediately.

William H. Bell

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

False prophets
Letters

False prophets

  • Updated

During my first combat tour in Vietnam (1964-65), there were no TV stations in the Mekong Delta or even English-speaking radio stations. So, I…

A good idea
Letters

A good idea

  • Updated

It was recently brought in a conversation I was in that since we have body cams on our police officers, it would also be a good idea to put th…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Ivey’s decision to not require young people to wear masks when school starts back was welcome news to most parents, even as it ev…

A two-word solution
Letters

A two-word solution

  • Updated

In two words, you could solve most of the nation's problems of drugs, crimes, unemployment, Social Security, food stamp cost, prisons and abov…

A question of leadership
Letters

A question of leadership

  • Updated

When I wrote my first letter questioning the current lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, I naturally started with the president — not …

On Greene’s appearance
Letters

On Greene’s appearance

A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …

Enjoys Perkins’ column
Letters

Enjoys Perkins’ column

  • Updated

I think Bill Perkins is great. I love his articles in the Dothan Eagle. The July 11 column was such a good article about being kind to each ot…

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert