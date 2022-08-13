 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘They are not sending their best’

They send drugs like Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine and has no taste or smell. Fentanyl kills more young people than COVID.

In just one year, from April 2020-April 2021, we have had more than 100,000 fentanyl overdoses; 64,000 out the 100,000 died. These people were between the ages of 18-45. They send drugs like Protonitazene, a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Our overworked and under-supported Customs and Border Patrol officers report they are seizing more drugs before they come to America but state more needs to be done.

My opinion is convicted drug dealers deserve the death penalty considering they have no problem killing American citizens with their drugs

We need to take our country back. We must stop this open border agenda now. It is not benefiting the American People. Controlling our nation’s border is not racist, prejudicial, hateful, or xenophobic. We need to secure our great nation from all who threaten it. That is the truth.

LaQuilla Stoudmire

Enterprise

