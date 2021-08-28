 Skip to main content
'They do not sit on thrones'
'They do not sit on thrones'

For the third time I have publicly asked the current Houston County Commission to cause a forensic audit on the Houston Economic Development Association (HEDA) and have been ignored. This is the tax-free entity that was formed by our commission to oversee the Country Crossing electronic bingo business on U.S. 231 south of Dothan. This was achieved by Amendment No. 569 to the Alabama Constitution.

There have been highly questionable money and land transactions with out-of-state companies receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars or land. The results of these actions appear to be charity money ending up being possessed by private or for-profit companies.

Our current commission has failed to properly monitor HEDA and turns a blind eye to any questionable transactions. If everything is proper, why do these companies go out of state to conduct business? Why do former employees have to sign non-disclosure agreements? Remember, an audit is non-accusatory, just revealing facts.

If a rancher doesn’t want the brands of his herd checked, there is an obvious question – Why?

What is the Houston County Commission hiding? The commissioners currently sit on chairs provided by the voters. They do not sit on thrones.

Gary Knight

Dothan

