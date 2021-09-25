‘They know what they’re doing’
Joe Biden claims recent hurricanes prove that we are in the middle of a so-called “climate crisis,” even calling it “code red” for the world. But are we really?
First, a careful study of actual weather patterns over the past 125 years indicates that hurricanes are not touching coastlines any more frequently than they did in the past. Secondly, when a storm does make landfall, it’s no more intense than previous storms.
The most damaging hurricane in history happened in 1926. It wiped out Miami and would cost $157 billion in damages if it happened today. The second most damaging hurricane was Katrina in 2005 ($81 billion and over 1,800 deaths), but the third most damaging hurricane hit Galveston, Texas, in 1900 and killed 8,000 people. That’s about as bad as it gets. Yet we’re told storms are getting worse?
Greenhouse gas emissions are supposedly behind so-called “Global Warming” which is now called “climate change.” But if we really want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, where should we start?
Well, to begin with, we need to recognize that water vapor is far more significant as an atmospheric greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide (CO2). Between 90 and 100 percent of greenhouse gas is water vapor. But only 0.001 percent of atmospheric water vapor is man-made. Furthermore, only 0.117 percent of CO2 in the air is manmade (and CO2 is heavier than air). Further, just 0.066% of all atmospheric methane is manmade, even with all the cows factored in.
Okay, putting all that aside, let’s back up and say we want to start by getting rid of CO2, which, by the way, would stunt the growth of plants which breathe in CO2 and breathe out oxygen. Ever noticed how the grass must be mowed alongside the highways because the CO2 coming out of car exhaust settles beside the road and accelerates the growth of greenery? But I digress. We’re talking about CO2 as a greenhouse gas. Let’s say we need to cut back on it.
More than half of the global population resides in cities, and the largest cities are obviously responsible for most CO2 gas emissions.
Indeed, the top 25 “megacities” produce 52% of all the world’s manmade greenhouse gas emissions. So which cities are the worst offenders? Well, the latest list shows that 23 of the 25 worst CO2 spewing “megacities” are in China. The other two cities are Moscow and Tokyo. The point is easy to grasp here.
There are only four American cities are that are among the top 50 worst CO2 producing cities on earth.
Yet the left wants to spend trillions upon trillions of dollars we’ll never be able to repay on a problem that the United States has had almost nothing to do with, even if climate change is a problem. The only way to pay for it is to increase everybody’s taxes to nearly 70 percent.
But is global warming really a problem? Climate models are nothing more than models. And those algorithms can be easily altered to induce any desired outcome.
Ancient tax records show that in the 11th century, during the Medieval Warming Period in England, Britons grew their own wine grapes, but it grew too cold during the Little Ice Age. And there are indications we’re entering a cooling period right now.
And while there are some vineyards in the U.K. today, it isn’t warm enough to grow wine grapes in today’s Britain. Crops of all kinds grow better in warmer weather, and crops feed people.
This supposed war on climate change is more about the destruction of Western Civilization than it anything else. They know what they’re doing. We should, too.
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise