‘They know what they’re doing’

Okay, putting all that aside, let’s back up and say we want to start by getting rid of CO2, which, by the way, would stunt the growth of plants which breathe in CO2 and breathe out oxygen. Ever noticed how the grass must be mowed alongside the highways because the CO2 coming out of car exhaust settles beside the road and accelerates the growth of greenery? But I digress. We’re talking about CO2 as a greenhouse gas. Let’s say we need to cut back on it.

More than half of the global population resides in cities, and the largest cities are obviously responsible for most CO2 gas emissions.

Indeed, the top 25 “megacities” produce 52% of all the world’s manmade greenhouse gas emissions. So which cities are the worst offenders? Well, the latest list shows that 23 of the 25 worst CO2 spewing “megacities” are in China. The other two cities are Moscow and Tokyo. The point is easy to grasp here.

There are only four American cities are that are among the top 50 worst CO2 producing cities on earth.

Yet the left wants to spend trillions upon trillions of dollars we’ll never be able to repay on a problem that the United States has had almost nothing to do with, even if climate change is a problem. The only way to pay for it is to increase everybody’s taxes to nearly 70 percent.