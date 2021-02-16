Things most Americans want done

In spite of the media-driven notion that the two sides of American culture can't agree on anything at all, there are six Issues that would reunite us. These are the six issues George Barna shared on a radio program I heard last week.

According to Barna Research, since the election regardless of who voters voted for, these represent a consensus: Regardless of what the media wants us to believe, a large majority of all Americans support these six things:

1. 83% (bipartisan) want an increase in U.S. manufacturing jobs.

2. 81% (bipartisan) support significant improvements in U.S. infrastructure.

3. 83% (bipartisan) want Social Security and Medicare to be restructured for future solvency.

4. 76% (bipartisan) want the government to exercise fiscal restraint and reduce government debt.

5. 73% (bipartisan) want federal income taxes reduced.

6. 73% (bipartisan) want school choice.