Things most Americans want done

In spite of the media-driven notion that the two sides of American culture can't agree on anything at all, there are six Issues that would reunite us. These are the six issues George Barna shared on a radio program I heard last week.
According to Barna Research, since the election regardless of who voters voted for, these represent a consensus: Regardless of what the media wants us to believe, a large majority of all Americans support these six things:
1. 83% (bipartisan) want an increase in U.S. manufacturing jobs.
2. 81% (bipartisan) support significant improvements in U.S. infrastructure.
3. 83% (bipartisan) want Social Security and Medicare to be restructured for future solvency.
4. 76% (bipartisan) want the government to exercise fiscal restraint and reduce government debt.
5. 73% (bipartisan) want federal income taxes reduced.
6. 73% (bipartisan) want school choice.
Politicians and the media want us to believe the country is so divided we can't agree on anything at all. They have separated us into groups and they are playing one group against the other with the sole purpose of destroying the country. And the Dothan Eagle is complicit in this exercise with all the vitriolic news pieces reprinted from the extremely left-leaning Associated Press.
Granted, there are differences, but there are also these very important things we can agree on. These are the things the majority of Americans want the government to do. Instead they're fighting one another tooth and nail like mean kids in a sandbox and aren't getting any of these things done.
Richard McCuistian
Enterprise