 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Things most Americans want done
0 comments

Things most Americans want done

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In spite of the media-driven notion that the two sides of American culture can't agree on anything at all, there are six Issues that would reunite us. These are the six issues George Barna shared on a radio program I heard last week.

According to Barna Research, since the election regardless of who voters voted for, these represent a consensus: Regardless of what the media wants us to believe, a large majority of all Americans support these six things:

1. 83% (bipartisan) want an increase in U.S. manufacturing jobs.

2. 81% (bipartisan) support significant improvements in U.S. infrastructure.

3. 83% (bipartisan) want Social Security and Medicare to be restructured for future solvency.

4. 76% (bipartisan) want the government to exercise fiscal restraint and reduce government debt.

5. 73% (bipartisan) want federal income taxes reduced.

6. 73% (bipartisan) want school choice.

Politicians and the media want us to believe the country is so divided we can't agree on anything at all. They have separated us into groups and they are playing one group against the other with the sole purpose of destroying the country. And the Dothan Eagle is complicit in this exercise with all the vitriolic news pieces reprinted from the extremely left-leaning Associated Press.

Granted, there are differences, but there are also these very important things we can agree on. These are the things the majority of Americans want the government to do. Instead they're fighting one another tooth and nail like mean kids in a sandbox and aren't getting any of these things done.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thankful for voter ID
Letters

Thankful for voter ID

I keep reading your Associated Press articles about our national election and no voter fraud. The articles keep claiming that President Trump …

'Folks, wake up'
Letters

'Folks, wake up'

The attempted coup to overthrow the government on Jan. 6was an inside job orchestrated by President Donald Trump, who had been telling lies to…

'Stupidity' defense
Letters

'Stupidity' defense

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, has the moral understanding of a three-year-old, if even …

‘History will judge you’
Letters

‘History will judge you’

Lest we forget why the rioters stormed the Capital on Jan. 6, they were there to prevent the electors’ votes to be tallied. They wanted to “pr…

Avoid ‘indoctrination’
Letters

Avoid ‘indoctrination’

In response to Richard McCuistian’s Feb. 3 letter, "We need to vote," concerning Biden's terminating the 1776 Commission after taking office a…

Enjoyed Chancey column
Letters

Enjoyed Chancey column

Thank you, Matt Chancey, for your delightful and remarkable story, The Bridge Club, that appeared in the Feb. 2 Dothan Eagle. It lifted our sp…

‘C’mon, man!’
Letters

‘C’mon, man!’

President Joe Biden has appointed Nicholas McQuaid to run the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Shortly before this, McQuai…

Inglorious incongruity
Letters

Inglorious incongruity

The GOP’s pompous bleatings cascade with metronomic monotony. For example, the GOP alone embraces the rule of law, the GOP alone advocates for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert