This is not a democracy

This is going to come as a surprise to those of you reading this, but the United States is not, nor was it ever a democracy. We have a representative government, sure, and we do vote for our representatives, but we are not a democracy. When asked what kind of government we were given, Benjamin Franklin answered, "A republic, if you can keep it."

If the United States were a true democracy, we would still have slavery. People of different races would be able to marry. The fact that the "right" of a woman, or birthing person, which is absurd, by the way, can terminate her pregnancy is proof that we are not a democracy. It wasn't Congress or the President of the United States that gave women that "right", but the Supreme Court, whose responsibility is not to make law. Therefore, Roe V. Wade is not only unconstitutional, but it is bad law.

There is nothing in the Bill of Rights about contraception, abortion, or marriage. There is freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right of the people to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. There is also the right to keep and bear arms, which shall not be infringed. Law enforcement is prohibited from unlawful searches and seizures. There is the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Only citizens, whether native-born, or naturalized, may vote in American elections, not illegal aliens.

I do not have the right to come into your yard and vandalize your home or car, nor do you have the right to vandalize mine. That being said, the U.S. Capitol is the people's capitol, not Pelosi’s and Schumer's capitol, nor is it McCarthy’s and O'Connell's capitol. It is yours and my capitol. It is not Biden's White House, it is the people's White House. Biden just lives and works there. The same goes for Pelosi, Schumer, and other members of Congress and Senate. We are their landlords. I'm not saying that we have the right to break in and vandalize the White House, or the capitol, just as we do not have the right to tear down statues or monuments. We do not have the right to threaten our representatives, senators, or president and vice-president, or Supreme Court Justices with violence. Anyone engaging in such behavior should be arrested and punished according to the law. What we can do, is vote out a president and vice-president, and members of Congress and Senators out of office if we do not like the way they govern and refuse to listen to us.

Danny Armstrong

Dothan