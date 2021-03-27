Today’s morals

All I have been hearing for the past month is about how Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head are offending people. Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head have been read and played with for more than 40 years, and now they are being taken down.

I was channel-surfi9ng a couple of weeks ago on a Sunday night and saw the Grammys were being shown on a major network, CBS. And then to my surprise, two Black singers came on and put on the best lesbian porn act I have ever seen on a major network.

I have been listening to other opinionated networks, and the computer and newspapers, and you know nobody has said one word about it. Not even in conversation. It’s like it never happened. I guess like the saying goes, if you are scared, you keep your pen and mouth shut. Even a little town like Dothan, the editors of our paper didn’t speak out about it. Is this another one like Facebook, opinionated network? It doesn’t offend or affect anyone’s morals or community standards. So this lesbian porn act on a major network, CBS, must be OK.

The way society is today, the morals are backward. Doctor Seuss and Mr. Potato Head offend people, so they are taken off the shelves where they have been for more than 40 years. And two Black singers performing a lesbian porn act on a major TV network is OK. It must be OK; the pen and mouth were silent.